By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Closing in on his first year in office, President Donald Trump will address the nation Wednesday night.
The president announced the address via his Truth Social account Tuesday afternoon. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefed reporters after the announcement, indicating that the president would be highlighting his “accomplishments” over the past year.
Trump will mark one year in office since he was inaugurated for a second term on Jan. 20.
The president and Vice President JD Vance have embarked on a rallying campaign to promote Trump’s economic agenda, touting lower gas prices, inflation and tariff revenue.
In recent days, the president has also highlighted immigration and the border, which he claims has dropped to zero illegal border crossings at the southern border during an event in the Oval Office Monday afternoon.
Trump could use the address as a springboard for the 2026 midterm elections, which his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, is vowing he will be active on the campaign trail, as Republicans hope to maintain their slim majority in Congress.
The address will come as the president prepares to depart Washington for the Christmas holiday.
