President Donald Trump tours East Potomac Golf Links on June 28, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Trump has announced a plan to renovate the golf course. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Photos)

WASHINGTON — Four senators from Maryland and Virginia, all Democrats, said Thursday they have sent a letter to the Department of the Interior, demanding answers on the Trump administration’s plan to redevelop the East Potomac Golf Links.

The senators had sent a similar letter in January with a list of questions, but wrote in their new correspondence that they had yet to receive a response. The letter was signed by Sens. Angela Alsobrooks, Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

The four had said they had “serious concerns” that the Trump administration prematurely canceled the lease held by the National Links Trust, a nonprofit that managed the East Potomac Golf Links, Langston Golf Course and the Rock Creek Park Golf Course — all located on municipal property.

Though the Trump administration and the nonprofit reached a deal in May that would allow it to continue operating the Langston and Rock Creek courses, President Donald Trump has plowed forward with his plans to transform the East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-level course, which the senators wrote could impact its affordability and accessibility for everyday users.

“The municipal golf courses of Washington, D.C. are public assets with deep historical, recreational, and community value,” the senators wrote. “Decisions affecting their future, and the health and safety of those who use them, must be guided by law, transparency, and fidelity to the public trust.”

Senators demand ‘transparent plan’

In their letter, the senators said that Congress, which has oversight over Washington, D.C., has not been informed of any of the project’s details, such as its funding, scope, expected period of disruption, or how it will impact current users.

“A public commitment to preserve access is welcome, but it is not a substitute for a transparent plan that ensures East Potomac Park remains a genuinely affordable municipal golf course and public parkland for residents of the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia,” they wrote.

They asked that, by July 20, the department answer a list of eight questions, which include how it plans to preserve the course’s affordability, its plans to protect historic cherry trees located in East Potomac Park and its compliance with federal environmental and public health regulations.

The National Park Service wrote in a statement to States Newsroom that it does not comment on congressional correspondence, but added that it takes them “seriously and carefully reviews each matter.”

The Department of Interior did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Old and run down’

The East Potomac Golf Links project comes amid Trump’s plans to transform or update many of the district’s iconic landmarks. Among them are the ballroom planned to replace the White House’s former East Wing, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations and even a 250-foot triumphal arch.

In a post on Truth Social last month, Trump described the course as “old and run down” and “virtually unplayable.” He said that the new course, designed by Tom Fazio, who has also designed several of Trump’s own golf courses, will be “one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World.”

While Trump said the planned course will remain open to the public, it will also be able to host major golfing events, such as the U.S. Open or the PGA Championship.

According to Trump, construction work on the updated course will begin Sept. 1.

Local concern

The redevelopment has drawn scrutiny from some city residents and preservation groups, including the D.C. Preservation League, which filed a suit alongside two local golfers against the Interior Department in February challenging the plan.

In their initial filing, the league argued that the dramatic transformation would threaten the course’s current status as a more affordable and accessible option for local residents, pricing out longtime players.

They further argued that the redevelopment has failed to follow federal environmental protection and historic preservation laws, as soil taken from the demolition site of the White House’s East Wing was dumped in the park last year without consideration of the impact it would have or testing for harmful pollutants.

In a response, the Interior Department said that it did in fact test the dumped soil before it arrived at the course.

But at a hearing last week, Judge Ana C. Reyes ordered the Interior Department to provide more specific information about the administration’s timeline for construction and actual redevelopment plans.

The department has a deadline of July 17 to provide the information.