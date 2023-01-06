BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 47, Brookville 20
Annandale 58, Justice High School 31
Atlee 51, Hanover 46
Auburn 64, Giles 14
Bishop O’Connell 81, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 65
Broadwater Academy 43, Gateway Christian 27
Carmel 73, Grace Christian 51
Catholic 73, Trinity Episcopal 44
Chincoteague 68, Holly Grove, Md. 49
Churchland 47, Princess Anne 45
E.C. Glass 69, Rustburg 44
Edison 90, Mount Vernon 67
Essex 77, Mathews 58
Floyd County 73, Alleghany 51
Franklin County 70, Staunton River 43
Greenbrier Christian 41, Summit Christian Academy 39
Hampton Christian 83, StoneBridge School 28
Hayfield 82, John R. Lewis 48
Isle of Wight Academy 49, Portsmouth Christian 45
James River-Buchanan 63, Glenvar 56
Jefferson Forest 72, Heritage (Lynchburg) 60
King Abdullah 74, Wakefield Country Day 57
King’s Fork High School 65, Archbishop Hanna, Calif. 50
Legacy Christian Academy 60, Wakefield Country Day 29
Liberty Christian 63, Liberty-Bedford 36
Lord Botetourt 54, William Byrd 44
McLean 68, Chantilly 49
Miller School 87, North Cross 40
Northampton 87, K&Q Central 29
Paul VI Catholic High School 75, Good Counsel, Md. 46
Randolph-Henry 64, Fuqua School 51
Richlands 66, Grundy 63
Roanoke Catholic 70, Eastern Mennonite 58
Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Temple Christian 55
South County 64, James Robinson 38
South Lakes 77, Woodgrove 55
St. John’s, D.C. 74, Bishop Ireton 48
Walsingham Academy 52, Christchurch 47
Washington-Liberty 65, Langley 45
West Springfield 45, W.T. Woodson 40
Williamsburg Christian Academy 74, Grove Avenue Baptist 28
Woodstock Central 56, Rappahannock County 41
York 63, Poquoson 20
Yorktown 57, Herndon 43
