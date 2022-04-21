SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thomas Health System said it has entered into a management and clinical affiliation agreement with the West Virginia University Health System.

In addition, South Charleston-based Thomas Health said Wednesday that President and CEO Dan Lauffer announced his retirement. WVU Health System President and CEO Albert Wright will take on the additional duties of Thomas Health interim president and CEO.

Thomas Health, which emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2020, operates Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston and St. Francis Hospital in Charleston.

“Small community hospitals like Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis need partnerships with larger systems in order to survive the current health care climate,” Thomas Health board chairwoman Angela Mayfield said in a statement.

Last month, Morgantown-based Mon Health announced it will merge with Charleston Area Medical Center to form Vandalia Health.