Photo by Mary Everett | West Virginia residents wait in line outside of the new Kroger Marketplace at Park Place during the grand opening in South Charleston on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

By Amanda Larch Hinchman

For HDMedia

Brands like Carhartt, Hot Wheels and KitchenAid can all be found alongside grocery staples at the new Kroger Marketplace in South Charleston, which opened to the public Wednesday morning.

Dozens of people waited in line to shop at the 122,000-square-foot facility, including South Charleston resident Ryan Jenkins.

“I’ve been looking forward to it,” Jenkins said. “I think it’s going to be great, especially bringing in the Dunbar community. I think it’s going to do great for South Charleston and Park Place.”

The Dunbar Kroger closed in May, and the 50,000-square-foot Riverwalk Plaza Kroger closed Tuesday.

Photo by Laura Bilson | South Charleston resident Carol Eplin walks out of the grand opening of Kroger Marketplace in South Charleston, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Jenkins, who formerly shopped at the Riverwalk Kroger, said while it was sad to see that store empty out, he’s happy with the new shopping center.

“It’s going to take a while to figure out where everything is, but I love that it’s big and wide open,” Jenkins said. “You don’t have to crowd through all the aisles.”

Featuring an expanded selection in every department, as well as the addition of clothing, customers could taste free samples and participate in gift card giveaways after a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

Lifelong South Charleston resident Kelly Gray said the new Kroger Marketplace reminded her of what can be found in bigger cities.

“It’s so convenient,” Gray said. “I just love it. I shopped at Riverwalk before; this is my new Kroger. I don’t think I’m going to dislike anything. I think the whole town’s excited about it. It’s going to be really good for the community.”

Another customer impressed by the array of options was Ashley Crum, who compared Kroger Marketplace to other large shopping centers.

Photo by Mary Everett | A display of free cupcakes is shown in bakery section in Kroger Marketplace at Park Place during the grand opening in South Charleston on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

“It’s extremely well stocked, and one thing that I’ve been impressed with are the options for making espresso,” Crum said. “They have so many, not just coffees, but they have machines, like espresso machines and French presses and better selection than Walmart or Target.”

While Crum shops at the Ashton Place Kroger in Charleston, she said she will return to South Charleston more often, especially for bigger grocery trips.

“I’m just really impressed and happy to see the store here,” Crum said.

Largest Kroger in West Virginia

The Riverwalk Kroger, which closed its doors Tuesday evening, had 20 aisles. The new Kroger Marketplace boasts 65, with more room between each, as well as additional room between registers. The marketplace also increased its number of employees to 370, many of which are from the former Dunbar and Riverwalk Kroger locations, according to store leader James Mullins.

Photo by Laura Bilson | People shop at the grand opening of Kroger Marketplace in South Charleston, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

“(We) combined both stores, and we hired another 150 plus to get us to where we needed to open,” Mullins said. “So not only did we try our best to retain all the associates from both stores, but we also created some new jobs.”

With more than 50,000 items in stock, this is the largest Kroger in the state and the first Kroger Marketplace in West Virginia.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said it represents the completion of a 10-year project.

“We like being first in South Charleston,” Mullens said. “To get to this point is very rewarding.”

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mullens thanks Kroger representatives for investing in the South Charleston community.

Photo by Mary Everett | Customers walk through aisles at the Kroger Marketplace Grand Opening at Park Place in South Charleston on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

“[You’ve] been part of our community for almost 100 years,” Mullens said. “It’s always a special day when you cut a ribbon, but when a company like this reinvests and wants to stay here for a long period of time, that’s the ultimate compliment.

“This project is a result of state, county, city government working together as we always should, and when we do and we have a common goal, good things happen,” he continued. “Let’s remember that.”

Kate Mora, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division, said the new Kroger represents a significant investment and continued commitment to growing alongside the customers they serve.

Photo by Laura Bilson | A Chester the Cheetah mascot high fives Sissonville resident Bonnie Bonar, 4, as her mother, Sarah Bonar, laughs at the grand opening of Kroger Marketplace in South Charleston, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

“This store showcases the very best of Kroger,” Mora said. “It’s designed for more than just a place to shop, it’s a place to discover, to gather, to enjoy. You’re going to love shopping here.”

Mora said it’s also important to create an environment where associates feels supported, valued and inspired.

“Because when our associates have great experience, they’re able to create meaningful, memorable experiences for our customers,” she said. “That connection is at the heart of everything that we do.”

What’s next for Park Place, Riverwalk

New tenants at Park Place have signed letters of intent, but these are not binding, Mullens said, so they are waiting to make official announcements.

Photo by Laura Bilson | Kroger employee Jonathan Reveal loads online orders into bags at the grand opening of Kroger Marketplace in South Charleston, Wednesday, June 24, 2026

“We want to wait until we get them signed, sealed and delivered,” he said.

Additionally, Mullens said he can’t make the official announcement just yet about the two businesses coming to the former Kroger location at Riverwalk Plaza.

“Hopefully we’ll make that announcement soon as well, but it’s my understanding it’s going to happen pretty swiftly,” he said.

Other stores announced for Park Place Shopping Center include:

7 Brew Coffee

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Great Clips

Huey Magoo’s

Menards

Mission BBQ

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Opulent Nails

Pigtails and Crew Cuts

Pizzas and Cream

Skechers Outlet

Teamsters on strike

About two dozen representatives of Teamsters Local 175 picketed outside the Kroger Marketplace, encouraging customers not to purchase products delivered by the Beverage Market, located near Sissonville. The picketers left around 10:30 a.m.

Local 175 is currently on strike against the Beverage Market, a beer distributor. Kroger is not striking, nor is the strike related to Kroger, whose hourly employees are unionized.

Read more from HDMedia, here.

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