Submitted Photos from The Inter-Mountain | ‘Tails on Trails’ will see dogs with the Tucker County Animal Shelter improve their physical health, reduce stress and anxiety, provide mental enrichment and build confidence.

By Taylor McKinnie

For The Inter-Mountain

Davis — West Virginia Land Trust invites volunteers to walk shelter dogs in their upcoming “Tails on Trails” event.

On July 11, West Virginia Land Trust is partnering with the Tucker County Animal Shelter to hold a “Tails on Trails,” a free hiking activity at the Yellow Creek Natural Area in Davis. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the National Youth Science Academy parking lot and will include dog walking, refreshments and pup cups. The partnership between West Virginia Land Trust and the Tucker County Animal Shelter is part of the trust’s “dog’s day out” program.

“Looking to improve the health of shelter dogs with the community, this event will help to improve both the physical and emotional well-being of each dog walked,” West Virginia Land Trust said in a press release announcing the event. “The shelter will provide all the necessary items for your outing.”

While there is no fee to participate, registration is required for planning purposes. Visit WVLandTrust.org/Events to sign up on or before Friday, July 10. GPS links and more details will be shared upon registration and volunteers will be contacted for any last minute details and changes.

“This event is open to all pet lovers looking to make a dog’s day special,” The release states. “These walks will help to improve their physical health, reduce stress and anxiety, provide mental enrichment and build confidence.”

Located at 586 Brooklyn Heights Road in Parsons, the Tucker County Animal Shelter is dedicated to providing a safe haven for homeless and neglected animals, the release states. The shelter offers adoption services, spay/neuter programs and community outreach to ensure the well-being of pets and their families. Their goal is to create a community where every pet has a loving home. To contact the Tucker County Animal Shelter, call 304-478-6232 or email tcasdirector@tuckercountycommission.com.

The West Virginia Land Trust, according to its release, is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to protecting West Virginia’s natural lands, scenic areas, water quality and recreational access forever. Since 1994, the nationally accredited organization has permanently protected more than 62,000 acres of land statewide.

For more information on the West Virginia Land Trust, email info@wvlandtrust.org.

Read more from The Inter-Mountain, here.

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