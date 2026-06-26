Attendees sit in the grass in front of the Ferris wheel at the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 Great American State Fair on the National Mall on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — Visitors from across the United States traveled to the National Mall Thursday for the opening day of the Great American State Fair, a days-long event that is part of President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial.

States and territories showed off cultural and agricultural exports at exhibits stretching nearly a mile. Attendees snapped photos on the small Grand Ole Opry stage in the Tennessee booth, kids tried putt-putt at Indiana’s miniature golf course and cowboys rode horses at Montana’s rodeo.

A crowd watches a rodeo on the National Mall as part of Montana’s exhibit for the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

A 110-foot Ferris wheel slowly turned at the center of the freshly manicured lawn, framing the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol in the distance on either side. Nearby stood a model of Trump’s controversial “triumphal arch.”

People collected swag from each state — drawstring bags from Ohio, stickers from South Dakota, snacks from Tennessee — and could receive a stamp on state fair passports.

The Trump administration’s Freedom 250 Great American State Fair opened on the National Mall on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom

The fair is part of the larger Freedom 250 programming and kicked off Wednesday night with a rally on the mall featuring a speech from the president that closely resembled his remarks along the 2024 presidential campaign trail. The festivities will continue over Independence Day, when Trump will deliver a second speech followed by what is promised to be an impressive fireworks display.

The president will visit North and South Dakota as part of his Freedom 250 tour for the opening of the Teddy Roosevelt presidential library and Independence Day eve fireworks above Mount Rushmore.

Emma Francus, 10, of Detroit, Michigan, plays mini golf at Indiana’s golf-themed exhibit at the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair on the National Mall on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray)

Freedom 250 then extends into August with a high school athletic competition in Washington, D.C., dubbed the “Patriot Games” and a Freedom 250 INDYCAR race around the National Mall.

The administration’s celebration is separate from the America250 commission, created by Congress a decade ago, and which has its own nationwide programming this year.

From Lake Erie to the Ohio River

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine greeted guests in Ohio’s pavilion. The couple posed for photos in front of a map of the Buckeye State.

“We wanted to see on the wall all the different things, from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, all the different fun things you can do in Ohio,” the Republican governor said, adding the state has local celebrations and initiatives planned for the 250th anniversary, including “Movies in Ohio” for community showings of films that feature the state.

From left, Ohio first lady Fran DeWine and Gov. Mike DeWine take a photo with Miles Armiger, 12, of Severn, Maryland, and his grandmother, Robyn Toman, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the Ohio exhibit, part of the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 Great American State Fair. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Ohio’s first lady showcased a children’s literacy exhibit on the opposite wall and touted the roughly 427,000 participants in the state’s partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that mails free children’s books monthly to households with kids under age 5.

“We’ve mailed out 27 million books. We know that a child’s brain is 80% developed by age 3, so we want to get them those books early,” she said.

Reflecting on America’s milestone birthday, the governor said, “We’re always a work in progress, Ohio’s a work in progress, this country is a work in progress.”

“I think you know the thing we need to keep in mind, all of us, is there’s some essential core principles that we all believe in. … We may disagree about different policies, but the core principles are the same,” he said.

Cartwheels on the lawn

People from various states walked from exhibit to exhibit, while stopped in the nation’s capital during road trip vacations.

Tanya Geders, 43, of St. Louis, Missouri, did a cartwheel in the mall lawn, trying to persuade her son to join in. The family stopped at the state fair on their way to Virginia Beach.

Tanya Geders, 43, of St. Louis, Missouri, modeled a cartwheel for her son on the National Mall at the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

“We’re like, well, if we go to the ocean, we can go to D.C. and what a better time to be here than the 250th anniversary,” Geders said.

Faith Eliza, of Grand Junction, Colorado, performed on the National Endowment for the Arts stage at the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair on the National Mall on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray)

Robyn Toman, 71, of Severn, Maryland, escorted her 12-year-old grandson Miles to meet DeWine and grab a photo with the governor.

Toman said she remembers the country’s bicentennial.

“I was a kid about his age, and I came in 1976. I said, ‘We’re gonna go, let’s go down to D.C. for a couple days and see this,’” she said.

“We’ve enjoyed it. We went over to the archives yesterday, and saw the Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights. And, oh, that was so nice, that was fantastic.”