HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The speed limit on two roads near Marshall University have been temporarily reduced while officials conduct a traffic study to determine if permanent changes are needed for pedestrian safety.

Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways installed new signs near the campus last week that reduce the speed limit on 3rd and 5th avenues from 35 mph to 25 mph, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

The move stems from ongoing discussions among Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Marshall University administrators and officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways following the death of a Marshall student last year who was struck by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue while crossing the street at the crosswalk.

Days after Cox’s death, Williams asked the Division of Highways to conduct a traffic safety audit on the streets around Marshall’s campus. The study is ongoing and officials are reviewing possible safety measures. Depending on the recommendations from the study, the speed limit will be evaluated.