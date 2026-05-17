Governor approves gun restrictions, marijuana sentencing reforms and measures targeting hospital safety, worker protections and utility costs.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger late Thursday signed a sweeping package of legislation approved during the 2026 General Assembly session, including a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assault-style firearms, new restrictions of weapons in hospitals, marijuana sentencing reforms, voter roll maintenance changes and protections for immigrant workers.

The assault weapons measure, one of the session’s most contentious bills, is set to become law after Spanberger signed it without amendments she had previously proposed to narrow the legislation’s scope. Lawmakers rejected those changes during the reconvened session last month and returned the bill to the governor’s desk in its original form.

“I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” Spanberger said in a statement Friday.

“While the General Assembly chose not to adopt my amendment that specifically carves out certain firearms frequently used for hunting, I will work with the patrons to clarify this language.”

Senate Bill 749, sponsored by Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim, D-Fairfax, and its companion, House Bill 217 by Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, prohibit the future sale and manufacture of certain assault-style firearms and ban the sale of magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds.

The legislation marks one of Virginia’s most significant firearm restrictions since 2020 and delivers on a major campaign promise from Spanberger, a former federal law enforcement officer who has long supported assault weapons restrictions.

Republicans criticized the measure and predicted legal challenges.

House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, accused Democrats of ignoring constitutional concerns raised throughout the debate.

“We warned Democrats repeatedly that their gerrymandering plan would be found unconstitutional. They didn’t listen. We were right,” Kilgore said in a statement, referring to the voter-approved redistricting referendum pushed by Democrats that the Supreme Court of Virginia struck down last week.

“We also warned them repeatedly that their effort to ban some of the most commonly owned firearms was unconstitutional. They didn’t listen. The Supreme Court has already spoken to this in (New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen), and Democrats are going to waste even more taxpayer money just to lose. Again.”

Among the other firearm-related measures signed Thursday were HB 229 by Del. Phil Hernandez, D-Norfolk, and SB 173 by Sen. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk, which prohibit people from bringing weapons into hospitals and certain psychiatric care facilities.

Gun control advocates said the legislation responds to growing concerns about violence against healthcare workers and is intended to strengthen protections for hospital staff and patients.

Marijiuana resentencing bill opens path for sentence reviews

Spanberger also signed legislation creating a process for reviewing sentences tied to marijuana convictions for conduct that is no longer illegal in Virginia,

HB 26 by Del. Rozia Henson, D-Woodbridge, and SB 62 by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, establish an automatic hearing process for eligible individuals convicted of certain marijuana offenses before Virginia legalized possession in 2021.

According to the governor’s office, more than 1,000 Virginians remain incarcerated or under community supervision for marijuana-related convictions tied to conduct that can no longer be charged under state law.

Under the legislation, courts may modify or reduce sentences unless prosecutors show doing so would not be in the public’s best interest.

“As laws have changed in Virginia, it is important to ensure that those who have been previously convicted of offenses under since-changed laws receive fair treatment and sentencing review,” Spanberger said.

“For decades, marijuana enforcement disproportionately impacted minority communities and communities of color, contributing to inequities in the criminal justice system that Virginia must no longer ignore.”

Advocates welcomed the governor’s action.

“Today, we celebrate the work it took to get here to support the over 1200 people that can receive relief from this bill. People still incarcerated and on probation for past offenses will now have more opportunities for freedom,” said Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice.

Spanberger has yet to take final action on a proposal that would create a legal adult-use cannabis retail market by early 2027, to which she made significant changes that lawmakers rejected.

New laws target worker protections, drunk driving and energy costs

The governor also signed HB 675 by Del. Michelle Maldonado, D-Manassas, which bars employers from retaliating against immigrant workers who report wage theft or minimum wage violations.

“All Virginia workers should be able to report any violations of their rights without fear of employer retaliation,” Spanberger said. “I am glad to sign these protections into law today.”

Another public safety measure signed Thursday, HB 561 by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, expands the use of ignition interlock devices for certain people charged with driving while intoxicated. The legislation allows courts to issue restricted licenses tied to immediate installation of the devices, which require drivers to pass a breath test before starting a vehicle.

“These devices play a key role in reducing repeat drunk driving,” Spanberger said. “I look forward to working with the General Assembly moving forward to find opportunities to address non-alcohol-related DUIs.”

The governor further signed HB 1393 by Del. Destiny LeVere Bolling, D-Henrico, and SB 253 by Lucas, two energy-related measures aimed at expanding weatherization and energy assistance programs for low-income, elderly and disabled Virginians.

The legislation includes provisions intended to shift more infrastructure onto large energy users, including data centers, rather than residential customers.

High-energy costs remain one of the issues she hears about most from Virginians and praised lawmakers for accepting her amendments directing the State Corporation Commission to ensure data centers are “paying their fair share for energy generation and distribution.”

The measures also extend Virginia’s underground power line program through early 2033. According to the governor’s office, Dominion Energy agreed not to seek additional approval from the SCC beyond what was originally authorized under the 2018 Grid Transformation and Security Act for undergrounding projects.

Another package signed Thursday formally establishes the Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank to help finance clean energy projects across the commonwealth.

Spanberger’s deadline to act on all remaining legislation is May 23.