By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Nick Donohue will serve as Virginia’s next Secretary of Transportation after being appointed Tuesday by Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger.
Spanberger said Donohue’s background includes work on rail expansion, the Interstate 81 improvement program, SMART SCALE, and funding efforts for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
“Virginians deserve a visionary leader who understands the vital role that our transportation network plays in building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Commonwealth,” said Spanberger in a statement.
Donohue said he is committed to improving mobility and ensuring that public investments deliver reliable service for residents. He also said he looks forward to advancing Spanberger’s agenda “to improve the everyday lives of Virginians.”
The appointment continues Spanberger’s rollout of her incoming cabinet. In recent days, the governor-elect has announced leaders for health and human resources, public safety and agriculture.
Spanberger selected Marvin Figueroa to lead Health and Human Resources. Figueroa is a former deputy secretary under former Gov. Ralph Northam and has worked at the federal level on Medicaid, behavioral health and community health programs.
Spanberger said in a statement she knows Figueroa “will always put the health and safety of Virginians first.”
Spanberger also appointed Stanley Meador as Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Meador spent nearly three decades in federal law enforcement, including as special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office. His work has ranged from crisis response and national security coordination to public safety partnerships with local agencies across Virginia.
For agriculture and forestry, Spanberger tapped Katie Frazier, a longtime advocate for producers and rural communities.
Spanberger is preparing to take office in January.
