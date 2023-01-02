HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia fatally struck a child with his patrol car, police said.

The girl was struck Friday night by a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy who was driving near an intersection in the east end of Huntington, city Police Chief Karl Colder said in a statement.

Colder said West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave, was traveling to refuel the vehicle.

Police have not released the child’s identity.