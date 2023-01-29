GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport, Ohio 49, Paden City 39
Doddridge County 64, Webster County 53
East Hardy 41, Calhoun County 38
Frankfort 36, Fort Hill, Md. 30
Lincoln County 68, Scott 61
Linsly 62, Barnesville, Ohio 50
Meadow Bridge 51, Sherman 37
Mingo Central 58, Tolsia 50
North Marion 90, Weir 52
Richwood 47, Hannan 13
Ritchie County 56, Magnolia 38
River View 65, Union Grant 46
Saint Joseph Central 63, Herbert Hoover 55
Wheeling Central 56, Charleston Catholic 44
William Fleming, Va. 55, Huntington 39
Wood County Christian 48, Clay-Battelle 42
