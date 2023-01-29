GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 44, Craig County 21
Catholic 52, Flint Hill 34
James River-Buchanan 40, Parry McCluer 33
King’s Fork High School 89, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 59
Norview 65, Massaponax 38
Pallotti, Md. 49, TPLS Christian 34
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35, St. Albans, W.Va. 26
Pineville, Ky. 58, Thomas Walker 20
Princess Anne 45, Osbourn Park 41
Salem 53, Rockbridge County 30
West Ridge, Tenn. 51, Union 43
William Byrd 54, Staunton River 36
William Fleming 55, Huntington, W.Va. 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
