A post-Trump test for Democrats looms in Virginia election
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — For four years, nothing rallied Democrats like the push to get Donald Trump out of office....
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Voters in the sprawling coastal city of Virginia Beach will decide whether to approve one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has been seated in a civil trial to determine whether white nationalists who planned...
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden framed the Virginia governor’s race as a repudiation of his predecessor, tying the...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former spokesperson for Liberty University is suing the evangelical Virginia school after being fired, alleging...
BLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) — Civil War history casts a long shadow in Virginia, the birthplace of Confederate generals, scene of...
