BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 57, Bishop Ireton 54
Blue Ridge School 81, Burlington, N.C. 80
Bullis, Md. 43, Potomac School 42
Cape Henry Collegiate 69, Norcom 61
Eastside 57, Northwood 34
Episcopal 57, St. John Paul the Great 51
Fairfax 56, Temple Baptist 46
Falls Church 58, Trinity at Meadowview 33
George Marshall 65, Unity Reed 32
Grace Christian 69, Grove Avenue Baptist 54
Great Hope Baptist 37, Victory Christian Academy 30
Hayfield 64, Woodside 59
Independence 49, Gar-Field 42
Jenkins, Ky. 65, Castlewood 23
John Marshall 64, Holly Springs, N.C. 61
Lake Taylor 86, Arcadia 53
Landstown 54, South Central Pitt, N.C. 47
Langley 72, Oakton 61
Magna Vista 64, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 59
Martinsville 65, Mint Hill Rocky River, N.C. 63
Menchville 76, Lloyd Bird 49
Meridian High School 55, Justice High School 36
Millbrook 74, Miller School 56
Nandua 56, Grafton 53
Norfolk Collegiate 95, Athens Christian, Ga. 45
Northampton 66, Granby 48
Nottoway 55, Surry County 27
Osbourn 68, W.T. Woodson 53
Oscar Smith 64, Heritage (Newport News) 62
Paul VI Catholic High School 75, Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 47
Peninsula Catholic 51, Greenfield School, N.C. 45
Petersburg 55, TJHS 48
Potomac 71, Midlothian 57
Princess Anne 50, Woodbridge 39
Roanoke Catholic 71, Southwest Virginia Home School 38
South Charlotte, N.C. 51, Oak Hill Academy 39
Timberlake Christian 53, Boy’s Home of Virgina 45
Virginia High 82, Marion 55
Woodberry Forest 76, New Covenant 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
