PREP FOOTBALL=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 30, Broadwater Academy 18
Episcopal 10, Bullis, Md. 7
Fredericksburg Christian 34, Blue Ridge School 29
Huguenot 34, George Wythe-Richmond 0
John Handley 37, James Wood 30, OT
Maret, D.C. 47, Flint Hill 46
Martinsburg, W.Va. 72, Bishop Ireton 0
North Cross 53, Christchurch 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 31, Bishop O’Connell 0
Phoebus 56, Oscar Smith 0
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 23, Landon, Md. 22
Yorktown 27, Washington-Liberty 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/