PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 22, Paul VI Catholic High School 14
Blue Ridge School 48, Fork Union Prep 13
Brunswick Academy 58, Kenston Forest 0
Christchurch 46, Norfolk Christian School 28
Episcopal 17, Georgetown Prep, Md. 14
Greenbrier Christian 26, Quantico 14
Heritage-Newport News 48, Bethel 13
Lord Botetourt 24, Franklin County 21
Magna Vista 27, GW-Danville 26, OT
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Fredericksburg Christian 43
Norcom 48, Norview 0
Norfolk Academy 27, Collegiate-Richmond 19
Richmond Christian 38, Southampton Academy 6
St. Michael Catholic 20, Benedictine 15
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 23, St. Albans, D.C. 10
Tabb 35, Bruton 0
Thomas Dale 32, Lloyd Bird 21
Trinity Episcopal 55, Woodberry Forest 28
Va. Episcopal 58, Rappahannock County 6
