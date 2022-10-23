PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54, Bishop O’Connell 0
Broadwater Academy 54, Richmond Christian 20
Churchland 48, Norcom 21
Glen Allen 37, TJHS 31, OT
Green Run 42, Salem 10
Isle of Wight Academy 23, Christchurch 7
Kecoughtan 68, Denbigh 0
Kettle Run 25, John Handley 14
Perkiomen School, Pa. 46, Randolph-Macon Academy 28
Saint James, Md. 28, Potomac School 25
St. Michael Catholic 61, Catholic High School of Va Beach 0
Trinity Episcopal 42, St. Christopher’s 7
Va. Episcopal 49, Quantico 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/