As telehealth access to abortion medication has grown in the years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, anti-abortion groups and attorneys general from states with abortion bans are accelerating efforts to ban access to the medication, including by attempting to revoke the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sued the FDA in October and asked the district court to strike down a 2023 provision allowing telehealth prescriptions for mifepristone, one part of a two-drug regimen commonly used to terminate a pregnancy before 10 weeks. Included in the lawsuit is Louisiana resident Rosalie Markezich, who said her boyfriend pressured her into taking the pills.

Louisiana officials argue doctors in states without abortion bans should not be allowed to prescribe and mail the medication into a state where it is illegal, and say Markezich would not have been harmed if the 2023 provision hadn’t made it possible for the medication to be mailed to her boyfriend. Murrill asked the court to block the 2023 rule with a preliminary injunction, and if granted, it could limit access for people nationwide.

A ruling in that case is pending, along with another abortion pill lawsuit in Missouri about the FDA’s approval of a generic brand of mifepristone last year.

Aside from court cases, legislatures around the country are also considering legislation restricting or banning mifepristone, which is also used to treat miscarriage and high blood sugar for some patients. Louisiana designated the drug a controlled substance in the same category as Xanax and Valium, and South Carolina’s House of Representatives passed a similar bill in February.

Whether in court briefings or before state policymakers, plenty of talking points about abortion medication are repeated that are not based on scientific fact or evidence, according to experts. Here are some of the most common:

1. The rate of serious adverse events associated with mifepristone is less than 0.5%, according to extensive scientific study.

Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion interest groups have cited an April 2025 paper to argue that mifepristone is dangerous and results in a much higher rate of serious adverse events than the FDA reported. That paper, which was not peer reviewed, was published by the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative advocacy group that partners with groups like Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal firm that has led many anti-abortion lawsuits, including the Dobbs case.

The policy center’s report finds a nearly 11% rate of “serious adverse events” based on commercially available health claims data. Experts dispute that the center defined a serious adverse event the same way the FDA does, as a condition that requires hospitalization, is life-threatening, or causes disability and permanent damage or death.

Dr. Mitchell Creinin, an OB-GYN at the University of California Davis Health who has researched the safety of mifepristone since studies first began in 1992, said there is overwhelming evidence that the medication is safe and the rate of serious adverse events is extremely low. In a report published by the Society of Family Planning, Creinin identified errors in the way the policy center’s analysis calculated events, saying there was double counting of issues associated with the same patient, and found that the report was counting serious adverse events that don’t meet the FDA’s criteria, including going to the emergency room.

“It’s all about playing with science to make it say what you want it to say,” Creinin said.

One of Creinin’s studies from 2015 combined all relevant published studies on mifepristone and misoprostol between 2005 and 2015, a total of 20 studies with 33,846 women through 70 days of gestation, and found severe outcomes requiring blood transfusion and hospitalization occurred in less than 1% of cases.

2. Testing for Rh blood status is unnecessary in early pregnancy.

A common argument from anti-abortion groups like Students for Life of America, including in its amicus brief to the Louisiana court, is that telehealth abortion care cuts off the opportunity for doctors to test a pregnant patient’s Rh status before an abortion, which they argue can threaten the health of future pregnancies.

A doctor will test a pregnant patient’s blood at some point during pregnancy to determine if they are Rh-positive or negative. If a patient knows their blood type, such as A or O, the positive or negative sign associated with the type is the Rh factor. Sometimes the pregnant patient’s marker is positive and the fetus is negative, which can result in the patient’s body identifying the blood cells of the pregnancy as foreign. That can cause the pregnant patient to develop antibodies against the blood cells. There needs to be enough of these cells to create a reaction, which doesn’t occur until after the first trimester, around 12 weeks. A treatment can be given in those cases to prevent antibodies from forming.

Those antibodies can also form after miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy and abortion, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and it could affect future pregnancies.

But the organization said in its amicus brief to the court in Louisiana that the risk of serious outcomes related to Rh issues before 12 weeks’ gestation is low, and it affects a small minority of the population, so limiting access based on that rare outcome would be a “disproportionate response.”

Creinin said research shows there aren’t enough fetal cells in early pregnancy to mount an immune response, such as a 2023 study of 506 first-trimester abortion patients in which all but one of them were below the threshold for an immune response. Most countries worldwide do not recommend treatment in a patient with the condition in early pregnancy, and that is the recommendation in the U.S. as well.

“There’s all this really good evidence that says you don’t need to do it,” Creinin said.

3. A patient doesn’t need an ultrasound before taking mifepristone.

A pregnant person is not required to have an ultrasound or be seen by a provider in person in order to obtain mifepristone, according to the FDA. Ultrasounds weren’t required even before the FDA stopped requiring in-person visits, and most pregnant patients aren’t given an ultrasound for an early pregnancy until at least eight weeks’ gestation, even if they intend to keep it. Symptoms of ectopic pregnancy, when an embryo implants in a fallopian tube instead of the uterus, usually begin by seven to eight weeks of pregnancy, and mifepristone is only approved for use up to 10 weeks.

The mortality rate of ectopic pregnancy is extremely low, at less than 50 deaths per year, and if someone has significant risk factors for ectopic pregnancy, Creinin said, they should be evaluated earlier. That’s part of the counseling involved in a telehealth appointment.

4. Taking mifepristone at home does not disproportionately result in traumatic experiences.

Anti-abortion groups such as the Justice Foundation have submitted amicus briefs to the Louisiana court about people who said taking abortion medication and managing the treatment at home led to traumatic outcomes because they weren’t prepared for what they would see.

That can happen, said Jessie Losch, director of government affairs for the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, but most doctors will counsel a patient first on what to expect and what they might see after the pills are taken, including passing fetal tissue.

Losch acknowledged that there can be a gap between hearing about what to expect and seeing it in person, but that isn’t a reason to take the option away from those who benefit from being able to choose when and where the treatment occurs. That can be especially important for victims of abuse, Losch said.

“I understand why somebody might be taken by surprise at the reality of it, but we can’t control for that with legislation,” she said.

Although there are few recent scientific studies that specifically examine at-home abortion management, one Society of Family Planning study from 2022 with more than 3,100 participants found 98.4% were satisfied with the experience and about 95% thought self-managing was the right choice for them.

5. There is no evidence to support the idea that taking mifepristone is harmful for the environment.

This argument has largely come from the anti-abortion group Students for Life of America, which says mifepristone pollutes the water supply and contends the FDA should have done an environmental review including effects on endangered species before easing restrictions on the drug. Multiple states have considered legislation to create environmental restrictions around the drug or bills requiring providers to instruct patients to collect fetal tissue in medical waste kits and return it to the provider rather than flush it.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may also conduct a review that could be used to restrict access in the future, States Newsroom reported.

Losch said she hasn’t found any evidence that mifepristone is either detectable in the water supply or that it has a detrimental effect on wildlife, including the hormonal structure of fish or other aquatic animals.

In 1996, the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research issued a finding of no significant impact on the water supply from mifepristone.

“The Center … has concluded that the product can be manufactured, used and disposed of without expected adverse environmental effects,” the finding stated. That included endangered or threatened species.