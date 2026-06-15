By Rebecca McPhail

For The Intelligencer

West Virginia is home to world-class natural gas resources that support industries across our region and provide livelihoods for tens of thousands of West Virginians. At the same time, the electric transmission system that delivers power across our state is aging and under increasing strain.

This is not just a technical concern. It is an issue that touches every part of our economy and our daily lives.

The natural gas and oil industry and the electric grid are closely connected. Compressor stations, processing facilities, and critical safety systems all rely on dependable electricity. When reliability is challenged, the impacts can extend beyond the energy sector to manufacturers, chemical producers, small businesses, and communities across the state.

West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry supports more than 73,000 jobs and contributes significantly to our economy through wages, investment, and taxes. These job numbers represent real people, families, and communities who depend on a stable and growing energy sector.

That stability depends in part on a reliable electric system.

Today, many of our high voltage transmission lines are aging, and in some areas, capacity is limited. Regional grid operators have identified congestion and constraint points that can make it more difficult to serve new demand. As businesses evaluate where to locate and expand, the ability to access reliable power is a key factor in their decisions.

West Virginia has the resources to meet growing energy needs. In many respects, this is not a question of supply, but of delivery. Strengthening and modernizing our transmission infrastructure can help ensure that our energy resources are fully utilized and that our state remains competitive for future investment.

Investments in the grid support reliability, economic development, and long-term growth. It also helps position West Virginia to meet rising demand from industries such as advanced manufacturing, data centers, and other energy intensive sectors.

As these discussions move forward, it is important that policymakers hear from the people and businesses they represent. Reliability, affordability, and thoughtful planning all matter, and balanced solutions are essential.

West Virginia has long been an energy leader. With the right investments and a clear focus on reliability, we can continue to build on that legacy and support a strong economic future for our state.

Rebecca McPhail is the President-elect of the Gas and Oil Association of WV (GO-WV).

Read more from The Intelligencer, here.

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