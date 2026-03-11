By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

On a busy “crossover day” at the West Virginia Capitol Wednesday, lawmakers advanced legislation designed to improve communication between law enforcement and disadvantaged members of the communities which they serve.

Crossover day is the last day of the regular session in which legislation can be passed from its house if origin to the other legislative body.

Introduced by Delegate Walter Hall, R-Kanawha, House Bill 4053 passed the House unanimously on Feb. 10 and was approved by the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday.

The bill calls for the creation of a blue envelope program which individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, dementia or other forms of intellectual or developmental disability may use to better identify their condition when interacting with law enforcement. Blue-colored envelopes would be made available to these people to be used as storage for identification cards and other important documents, thus making law enforcement immediately aware that additional accommodations may be necessary.

Developmental disabilities are ‘not an illness’

“It’s so important to identify folks with disabilities, because maybe they act or look differently,” said Elaine Harris with the Communication Workers of America, a labor union that worked with the West Virginia State Troopers Association on the bill. “It adds a layer of protection for them. It’s a good bill.”

A fiscal note submitted by the West Virginia State Police shows there to be no financial impact to law enforcement should the bill become law.

The bill would require blue envelope program materials to be made available both through the mail, as well as at all West Virginia State Police detachments and at all state DMV offices. HB 4053 also prohibits the West Virginia State Police from storing or sharing information regarding the developmental disorder or physical disability of anyone making use of the program.

While explaining the bill Wednesday morning, Hall said the subject matter hits close to home for him and his family, as his adopted brother experienced developmental challenges throughout his life. Hall also noted that he has been an advocate for autism services for the last 10 years.

“All of that shaped my passion for these individuals,” Hall said. “It’s not an illness. These are conditions that these people are living with that is special. And the visual of my brother’s condition growing up led me to know that this is a special program.

What’s next

With its passage by the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, HB 4053 will now move on to its second reference in the Finance Committee. However, Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, said Wednesday he will request the second committee reference be dispensed with.

The final day of the 2026 legislative session is March 14.

