CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Local governments in West Virginia can now use online payment services for their constituents, state Treasurer Riley Moore said.

Moore on Tuesday announced his office has launched the new platform, called WV Go-Pay. The legislature last year passed a bill proposed by Moore requiring all local governments to offer online payment options.

The system features credit and debit card payment options, electronic financial transactions and direct deposits.

“People will no longer have to take time off work to go to a local courthouse or city hall to pay for government services, and with our WV Go-Pay platform, they will avoid some of the high service fees currently charged by some places,” Moore said in a news release. “This is a simple, convenient solution that will benefit citizens across our state, and I’m excited to see it launch.”