NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Three men were killed and two people were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, police said Thursday.

A call came in about the incident around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, the department tweeted.

An investigation was underway. None of the victims was immediately identified, and no suspect information was immediately released. The two injured people were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, according to police.

TV station WTKR reported the shooting took place at an apartment complex.