CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court’s newest member has joined the court in an investiture ceremony.

Justice C. Haley Bunn of Oceana in Wyoming County is the youngest woman to serve in the post, the court said. The ceremony was held Thursday.

Bunn succeeds Evan Jenkins, who resigned in February. The term expires in 2024.

She graduated with honors from West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law and was in private practice in Charleston before spending seven years as a federal prosecutor.

Bunn prosecuted West Virginia doctors for illegally prescribing opioids, as well as opioid dealers and distributors. After leaving the U.S. attorney’s office, she rejoined Steptoe & Johnson law firm.