By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

“[The Legislature made a] $125 million investment … this game changer allows us to move immediately on … potholes, and spring paving — to fix the damage left behind by a very tough winter.”

That’s what West Virginia Transportation Secretary Todd Rumbaugh told those gathered at St. Albans-based Triton Construction on Tuesday for a news conference and ceremonial bill-signing, highlighting the state’s commitment to roadway infrastructure.

“For [the Department of Transportation], it’s always been about safety first,” Rumbaugh added.

Joining Rumbaugh for the event was Gov. Patrick Morrisey, who stressed the importance of the $125 million in additional funding the Legislature allocated — at Morrisey’s request — to the DOT.

“A lot of the effort that you see on the part of the Legislature; [and] on the part of the executive, is ‘How do you find the resources to make sure that you’re making the progress you need?’” Morrisey said. “We’re working hard on that.”

In addition to the $125 million in funding, Morrisey ceremonially signed two bills passed by the Legislature during the recent session intended to improve worker safety: Senate Bill 692, which calls for the installation of flashing green lights on all DOT vehicles, and House Bill 4538, which increases fines and penalties for traffic violations in DOT work zones.

“The safety of our crews, and the safety of West Virginians, is not negotiable,” Morrisey said.

The highlight of the event, however, was an announcement regarding potholes.

“I am told … that we’re on target to have every pothole patched by the end of May,” Morrisey said, referring to wheel-breakers on state roads serviced by the Division of Highways. “If you have potholes in your area, please call. We want to be helpful, so we’re going to try to get to your street as quickly as we can.”

Morrisey added that he will hold himself, as well as Rumbaugh, accountable for remaining on schedule with pothole repair.

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