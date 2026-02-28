By Steven Allen Adams

For The Intelligencer

Charleston — With 18 days left in the 2026 legislative session and budget bills from the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on the move, Gov. Patrick Morrisey urged lawmakers to give more consideration to his budget proposal and leave the Hope Scholarship alone.

Morrisey held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in the Governor’s Reception Room at the State Capitol Building while lawmakers were meeting upstairs for daily floor sessions.

“We want to collaborate with the Legislature to get the best possible policies,” Morrisey said. “I also have an obligation to fight for things that really matter for the people of the state.”

Morrisey presented his budget bill to lawmakers on the first day of the legislative session during his Jan. 14 State of the State address, setting the general revenue budget for fiscal year 2027 beginning July 1. Morrisey’s budget proposal is $5.493 billion, which is roughly 3.2% more than the budget Morrisey proposed last year and the Legislature passed for the current fiscal year.

That budget was built on asking departments and agencies to cut their budget requests for FY27 by 2% compared to current fiscal year spending, saving roughly $120 million. But it also includes the employer portion of premium increases for the Public Employees Insurance Agency, a 3% average pay raise for public employees, and the $230 million needed for the Hope Scholarship educational savings account program.

Morrisey’s budget also contemplates a 5% across-the-board cut in personal income tax rates, returning $125 million to taxpayers when fully implemented, though Morrisey has called on lawmakers to collaborate toward making additional budget cuts or enhancements to get to a 10% cut in personal income tax rates and return $250 million to taxpayers.

“I really believe that we need to have an across-the-board income tax cut, and I’ve said that because I’m very worried about the affordability challenges that we’re facing,” Morrisey said. “I also know that we have to stay more competitive with other states that we touch. If we don’t do that, we’re going to lose out in a lot of the competition that we’re having.”

Last week, the Senate passed its version of the budget bill, Senate Bill 250, as well as Senate Bill 392, Morrisey’s 10% personal income tax cut bill. SB 250 set the general revenue estimate for FY27 at $5.381 billion, a 2% decrease from the $5.493 billion budget presented to lawmakers by Morrisey.

The House of Delegates is poised to amend its version of the budget bill, House Bill 4027, into SB 250 Wednesday. The House Finance version sets the general revenue budget at $5.463 billion, a 0.5% decrease from the governor’s bill and a 1.5% increase from SB 250. HB 4027 does not include any cuts to personal income tax rates.

Leaders of the House Finance Committee have said in prior interviews that Morrisey’s tax cut proposal is not fiscally responsible, dependent on moving several base-building items, such as some Medicaid spending, to the surplus section in the back of the budget. Morrisey pushed back on those criticisms Tuesday, though provided no evidence that the state can afford a full 10% personal income tax cut.

“Our budget is very fiscally responsible, and we can also afford the tax cut,” Morrisey said. “The House has zero for taxes. We don’t think that that’s responsible. We think it should be important to put more money back into people’s pockets.”

Morrisey was also critical of an originating bill still being worked on by the House Finance Committee that would make changes to the Hope Scholarship that would cap the annual Hope Scholarship award to eligible families at $5,250, changes the payout schedule for the program to four times, and limit program expenses to tuition, curriculum, transportation, and technology purchases.

Morrisey and First Lady Denise Morrisey attended Monday morning’s House Finance Committee meeting where the Hope originating bill was supposed to be on the agenda, but the bill was pulled due to work continuing on a committee substitute to the bill addressing some of the concerns of Hope supporters, many of whom see any tinkering with the program as a prelude to eliminating the program.

“I’m a big supporter of Hope, so I’m not going to let the program be dismantled, period,” Morrisey said. “I was not supportive of what the House Finance Committee did. I deal with the things that are in front of me, so I was not supportive of that. I think there’s been a lot of pushback on that. I do believe we should keep Hope intact and strong, but I’m always looking to improve any program and help all the citizens of our state.”

As the session winds down, Morrisey said he was willing to keep an open mind and work collaboratively with lawmakers toward a balanced budget, personal income tax cuts, and other items the Legislature deems important.

“If there are conversations about how different things can change, people are going to find me willing to talk and to listen to get to a good result,” Morrisey said. “But I will fight for things I believe in, and I’m not going to just stand by and watch different things change. I’m going to make sure that the people are getting what they’ve asked me for and what they’ve demanded.”

Read more from The Intelligencer, here.