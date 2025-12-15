Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — State funding was announced Friday for four ongoing water and sewer projects in the region.

* Union Williams Public Service District was awarded $474,508 through the WVWDA to provide wastewater treatment plant and collection system upgrades. The primary project area is Waverly in Wood County and the wastewater treatment plant and collection system project will improve service for 1,744 existing customers. The funding with Clean Water State Revolving Funds will provide the $9,816,725 for this project.

* The town of Elizabeth was awarded $20,000 from the authority for a preliminary assessment of existing sanitary sewer infrastructure with a primary focus on identifying and reducing sources of inflow and infiltration. The primary project area is Elizabeth and the evaluation will determine remedial action affecting 413 existing customers. Funds from the state and the town of Elizabeth provide the $40,000 needed for this project.

* The Lubeck PSD received from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council a grant of $300,000 to install 2,000 feet of 8-inch gravity sewer line serving the new Lubeck Elementary School along with five other residential customers in that area. The improvement adds six customers. The council and funds from the Wood County Board of Education provide the $600,000 needed for this project.

* The Northern Jackson PSD was awarded an additional critical needs grant of $120,000 to fund a bid overrun on its Garfield Heights Road project in LeRoy, which will add 14 new customers. The money, along with its previous Jobs Development Council critical needs grant, bring the total project cost to $1,630,200.“

As my administration continues our work to make West Virginia more competitive with our neighboring states, these critical upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure are moving the needle,” Gov. Pat Morrisey said. “Clean water and functional infrastructure lift up the standard of living and propel economic growth in our communities.”

