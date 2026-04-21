By Gwen Sour

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Mineral Wells – The Spring Minted Vintage Market drew heavy crowds to Mineral Wells on Saturday, with traffic backing up for an extended stretch as shoppers waited to enter the popular event featuring more than 100 vendors.

Attendees described a long line of vehicles stretching down the road leading into the parking area, with wait times reaching up to 40 minutes before entry. Organizers estimated the event drew well over 1,000 visitors throughout the day.

Organizer Megan Duncan, owner of Minted Vintage, said the spring market began in 2023, building on experience hosting vendor events dating back to 2019.

“We noticed that some of our shoppers from Parkersburg were driving three hours away to go see us at those events, so we knew there was a need in this area for an event like this,” she said.

Despite its name, the market offers more than vintage items. Duncan said vendors are selected through an application and jury process to create a diverse mix of offerings.

“We do have vintage vendors. We also have anything homemade, homegrown. It’s all small businesses that we hand pick,” she said.

This year’s event featured nearly 110 vendors, offering everything from antiques and décor to handmade goods and specialty foods.

Turnout exceeded expectations, Duncan said, noting concerns that traffic delays might discourage visitors.

“I was worried that people were going to get upset and be frustrated before they even come in,” she said.

Instead, many attendees remained in line, contributing to what became one of the busiest events to date.

Duncan said the market not only brings the community together but also provides an economic boost to the region.

“We have people traveling from up to three hours away, so we’re bringing (commerce) in,” she said. “They’re coming to our gas stations and our restaurants and spending money here.”

The event also included a food drive benefiting local pantries, with visitors encouraged to bring canned or boxed goods in exchange for prizes.

“We just collect all of this food for local pantries,” Duncan said. “We take them directly to local (organizations) in this area.”

Vendors reported strong sales throughout the day.

Keith McClung, owner of Crown Décor and Gifts in Parkersburg, said the event was the busiest he has experienced in several years of participating. His business brought multiple tables of products, including house-made fudge and roasted nuts.

“We have our cinnamon glaze roasted nuts of cashews, almonds and pecans,” he said. “You can smell us. We are who you smell.”

The Minted Vintage Market hosts events in both the spring and fall.

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