Voting concludes Tuesday in the first primaries of the 2026 midterm elections in Arkansas, North Carolina and Texas.

The results will provide a glimpse into voters’ mood as the primary season opens and give a sense of what type of candidate appeals to each party’s base. Crucially, the rapid succession of primary contests through September determines who will battle to control Congress in the last two years of the presidency of Donald Trump, whose figure casts a large shadow over Tuesday’s races.

Republicans now control the U.S. Senate with 53 seats. Republican senators in each of the three states holding primaries Tuesday show three different approaches to navigating Washington in the age of Trump:

Tom Cotton of Arkansas is a stalwart Trump defender whom the president has endorsed. Cotton is expected to easily win his primary in a state the Republican is projected to carry in November.

Texas’ John Cornyn has amassed a Trump-friendly voting record, but the former state Supreme Court justice’s style evokes a pre-Trump establishment Republican. He is locked in a tight race with state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a brash culture warrior more in line with Trump’s MAGA movement.

And in North Carolina, Thom Tillis is retiring rather than seeking reelection after opposing Trump on key legislation and nominees. Former state Republican Chair Michael Whatley is likely to take Tillis’ spot as the GOP candidate in a general election toss-up race that Democrats see as a must-win to have any chance of winning the Senate majority.

Establishment vs. MAGA in Texas GOP race

In Texas, spirited races for each party’s nominee for a U.S. Senate seat chart different possibilities for November. Cornyn and Paxton are likely headed for a May runoff, with a third candidate, U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, polling in the low double digits.

Trump visited Texas on Friday but has not made an endorsement in the race, which some see as another front in the internal GOP struggle between MAGA acolytes and establishment figures.

“You’re definitely seeing, I think, the last gasp battle for Texas Republican establishment figures,” University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told States Newsroom in a phone interview. “John Cornyn is among the last of those, and if he doesn’t survive, then it’s a very strong signal that the party shifted in a very different direction.”

Cornyn, the former No. 2 Republican in the Senate, is seeking his fifth term. He made a bid in 2024 to replace Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell as party leader in the chamber, but finished as the runner-up to John Thune of South Dakota.

The pugilistic Paxton, who was impeached on bribery charges and has dealt with accusations of infidelity during a messy public divorce, represents a more Trump-aligned candidate. Democrats and Cornyn-aligned groups believe his scandals could hurt his chances in the general election, but the Republican base may be more likely to turn out for him.

“Paxton is vulnerable because of his ethical conundrums, but John Cornyn doesn’t exactly inspire either Republicans or independents to rush out and vote,” Rottinghaus said. “These are just sort of all the liabilities that are baked into candidates, and voters will have to make a choice about what they’re willing to trade off.”

Competition drives turnout for Texas Dems

Democrats need to net four seats nationally to flip the Senate. Though Texas will be a difficult win for Democrats, who have not prevailed in a statewide race since 1994, it is improbable that they can regain the Senate majority without victory in the Lone Star State.

Two Democrats with widely different styles, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico, have both raised enough money to mount credible campaigns while capturing national attention.

The race between Crockett, a combative attorney, and Talarico, a milder former teacher, has broken turnout records during early voting.

That can partly be attributed to the party faithful’s intense opposition to Trump, but it is more likely due to the perception that the contest is a close one.

The race between Crocket, a Black woman, and Talarico, a white man, has turned somewhat ugly in the closing weeks, exposing racial divides in the party.

But voter dissatisfaction with unified GOP control in Washington, D.C., could make either candidate competitive in the general election, especially if Texas Republicans choose the further right candidate, Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau said.

“Should voters cast out John Cornyn, Democrats have a shot there,” Mollineau, a co-founder and partner with D.C.-based strategy firm Rokk Solutions, said. “It’s a credible shot. It’s not a guarantee. It’s not a slam dunk. But I think that there’s a window and there’s an opening, given the mood of the country, the state of the economy.”

North Carolina and Arkansas

The primary for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, held by the retiring Tillis, likely will be far less explosive than in Texas.

Former Gov. Roy Cooper is a near-lock to be the Democratic nominee.

Whatley, who was endorsed by Trump and Thune and has raised more than the rest of the Republican field combined with $5.2 million, is seen as the frontrunner on the Republican side. Don Brown, a former U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General officer, raised the second-most among Republicans with $146,000.

In Arkansas, Cotton is expected to coast to victory in the Republican primary. He will face the winner of the Democratic contest between Lewisville Mayor Ethan Dunbar and farmer Hallie Shoffner.