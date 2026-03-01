By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

A memorial tribute celebrating the life of Daniel “Danny” Boyd will be held Saturday at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s Museum of Music, located in the Charleston Town Center. An accomplished filmmaker, educator, author and professional wrestler, Boyd died on Feb. 5 at the age of 69.

The memorial will take place from 3-7 p.m., and is open to the public.

Boyd’s daughter, Danielle Boyd, told the Gazette-Mail, “We’ll be gathering Saturday to honor the great life of our dad, Danny—many people’s friend, confidant, mentor, educator, and all around great guy.”

“Our dad truly loved the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame,” Danielle noted.” We thank them for allowing us to hold his memorial there. We’ll have speakers remembering the life of this great man, from the little boy from Pikeview Acres who wore Coke-bottle glasses, to the man he became as a legend in the West Virginia film landscape. He will be remembered for that for generations to come.”

Sharing their memories of Danny Boyd will be his daughters, Danielle Boyd and Georgia Boyd Powell, as well as longtime friends Larry Groce, Jim Wolfe, David Wohl, Steve Utt, Guy Nelson, and others. Live music will be performed by Larry Groce and The Carpenter Ants. Light refreshments will be provided.

“While it’s with heavy hearts, we look forward to honoring and remembering our dad on Saturday, and forever,” Danielle added.

Read more from HDMedia, here.