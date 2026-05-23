By Jim Bissett

For The Dominion Post

Morgantown – Pepperoni rolls and Mothman have their place in the hillbilly pantheon of Mountain State history, but West Virginia and its origins – as the latest Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe can attest – is way more telling.

The Golden Horseshoe is the state Department of Education’s highest recognition honoring the history prowess of eighth-graders within the borders of the place they call home.

A total of 225 inductees in this most recent class, from all 55 public districts – and also charters, private schools and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind – will be honored June 9 in ceremonies at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

Being ushered in from Monongalia County are Joseph William of Mountaineer Middle; Lillian Magruder of St. Francis; and Grant Hayes, Allana Lewis, Zahara Smolarz, Rohan Wentzel and Riya Zinn, all of Suncrest Middle.

Preston’s inductees are Alexis Atkins of West Preston; Ainsley Feathers of South Preston; Vada Walsh of Terra Alta/East Preston; and Myla Zinn, of Central Preston.

Knights and Ladies from Marion County are Lucas Cox of East Fairmont Middle; Evangeline Moore of Barrackville; and Jaxon Denham, William Fullen and Caroline Rivera, all of West Fairmont Middle.

The Golden Horseshoe has been on the books since 1931, making it the longest-standing test of its kind in the nation.

Its tradition goes back way longer: in 1716, Alexander Spotswood, who was then governor of the Virginia colony, led a group of explorers to the west of the Allegheny Mountains, into what is now present-day West Virginia.

The ruggedness of the terrain made passage difficult and dangerous. Spotswood presented the sojourners with a small token of appreciation for their courage: a small golden horseshoe.

Angel Conley, meanwhile, appreciates the prideful dividends that pay off during the test.

For years, the South Middle history teacher helped students get ready for the test.

“This isn’t ‘boring’ history,” she said. “This is the stuff that stays with them and makes them proud to be from here.”

Conley hails from the state’s Colonial-steeped Eastern Panhandle, which is known for its Pringles.

Not the potato crisps.

The pair who had enough of war.

Brothers John and Samuel Pringle were emotionally and physically wrung-out from the fighting in the French and Indian War in 1761.

So the sibling-soldiers deserted and started walking. They made it all the way to what is now Buckhannon, in Upshur County.

John and Samuel cashed in their chips and hid in plain sight for several years – in the boughs of a hollowed-out tree.

Ceremonies of the 2026 induction will be broadcast online. Visit the West Virginia Department of Education at wvde.us for details.

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