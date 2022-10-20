HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall is resurrecting its men’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams after a nearly two-decade absence.

Marshall’s Board of Governors approved the move Wednesday.

Marshall dropped men’s track in 2003 due to state budget cuts and concerns about Title IX, the federal law banning gender discrimination in sports at publicly funded schools.

Athletic director Christian Spears said women’s track coach Jeff Small will resume leading the men’s teams. Small has been with the school since 1995.

“We’re thrilled on this decision, we are really happy that West Virginia athletes have the chance to compete in their home state for Division I competition,” Small said.

The men’s indoor team will host its first meet on Dec. 9 in Huntington.