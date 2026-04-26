By Shelley Hanson

For The Intelligencer

Glen Dale – The Marshall County Special Olympics Spring Games offered student-athletes the chance to run, kick, balance and have fun during the annual event held Thursday at John Marshall High School’s soccer field.

Kelsey Allen, speech pathologist for Marshall County Schools and incoming president for Marshall County Special Olympics, said the track and field events include races such as the 100- and 200-meter dashes, softball throwing, a balance beam, and a fishing for prizes pond sponsored by the Knights of Pythias. Athletes and their peer tutors also could play with a parachute at the field.

“We also have a station with a bunch of sensory activities for the kiddos who might just need a break for a little bit,” she added.

The new wooden balance beam and seesaw were both built by students in the JMHS CTE program. She noted there are many organizations that come together to donate money or time to make the event happen. Students from JMHS and Cameron also volunteered as peer tutors to help the special athletes get through all the stations so they could receive their medals.

“This day is 100% about our student-athletes so they are the center of attention,” she said.

Allen said it is “extremely rewarding” to see the students participating.

“These kids have a smile on their face from the time they get here til the time they leave,” she said.

She noted the games allow the athletes more opportunities to compete like peer tutors do. She said about 150 student athletes and another 200 peer tutors were participating.

“If you’ve ever considered getting involved with volunteer work or donation wise or whatever it may be, we’re always open to suggestions and help,” Allen said. “It’s a really special, rewarding opportunity for the community to come together for.”

Marshall County Sheriff Michael Dougherty was also in attendance Thursday. He said he enjoys watching the athletes and peer tutors having a good time. It also allows the children to see law enforcement in their uniform and get to know them.

“It’s always an honor to be at these events for me,” he said. “It’s a really special day for them.”

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