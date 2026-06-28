By Joselyn King

For The Intelligencer

Wheeling – Wheeling Heritage now has nearly $50,000 to place a pocket park on Market Plaza.

Wheeling Heritage – a group charged with economic revitalization, historic preservation, and cultural development in Wheeling, was one of 26 organizations nationwide selected in the final round of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program. More than 2,000 organizations applied.

The project is one of eight Hometown Grants that T-Mobile has provided across West Virginia since 2021. Together these total more than $355,000, according to information provided by Wheeling Heritage.

On Thursday, representatives from T-Mobile presented an oversize $48,919 grant check to Wheeling Heritage during a business after hours event at The Health Plan in downtown Wheeling.

“We’re proud to support the communities that we live in and support,” said Sam Katz, senior manager for rural marketing for T-Mobile. “This is going to be a great way to revitalize the area and make it a fun place for artisans and musicians. It will be a local gathering spot.”

T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants initiative has invested more than $22.8 million in 500 community projects across 49 states and Puerto Rico over the last five years. This round of funding is its last, he noted.

“Wheeling Heritage is very lucky to be one of the final recipients that we have,” Katz added.

The goal of the project is to revitalize Market Plaza Park into a pedestrian-friendly downtown gathering space featuring areas for recreation, live entertainment, community events and pop-up markets, according to Scott Schenerlein, executive director of Wheeling Heritage.

The plan is to construct a pocket park there equipped with seating and a stage for bands, he explained. A 20-foot Christmas tree also is planned there for the holiday season.

Wheeling Heritage and our Wheeling Community are humbled to have been chosen to receive this grant from applications all across the country,” he said.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for T-Mobile’s support of our mission in revitalizing Wheeling. With this Hometown Grant, we continue to improve our Main Street Community one project at a time.”

Wheeling Mayor Denny Magruder said being selected for a T-Mobile Hometown Grant is a tremendous achievement for Wheeling and a testament to the dedication of Wheeling Heritage and its community partners.

“Out of more than 2,000 applications nationwide, only 26 communities received this award, making this recognition especially meaningful,” he said. “The improvements made possible through this grant will create an even more vibrant gathering space in the heart of downtown, providing new opportunities for community events, entertainment and seasonal celebrations.

“Investments like this help strengthen our downtown, enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors and continue the momentum of Wheeling’s revitalization.” Magruder said.

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