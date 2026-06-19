This summer, four Democratic candidates will face off in a primary for the chance to oust incumbent Republican representative Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Virginia Beach-anchored district is politically purple and often oscillates between partisan control, though in past years it had a decidedly Republican lean.

Its nearly 600,000 residents backed Gov. Abigail Spanberger last year by 53% and analysts consider it flippable — making it a key contest that could help determine partisan control of Congress.

All four Democratic primary candidates — which include the district’s former representative Elaine Luria, acute care doctor Nila Devanath, former USAID worker Patrick Mosolf and regional government official Bill Fleming — seek to hold Kiggans “accountable” and help congress provide a check and balance to the “corruption” of President Donald Trump.

Who’s who

Kiggans, a Navy veteran and nurse practitioner, has represented the district for two terms after ousting Luria, who also represented it for two terms. With no primary challenger, she did not do an interview for this story, but she did respond to questions by email.

With Navy veteran Luria formerly representing the district, she already has backing from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee along with Democratic leadership in Virginia including Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.

During her time in Congress Luria backed the creation of the Affordable Care Act’s Enhanced Premium Tax Credits — which have since expired but helped reach more people struggling to afford healthcare. She also backed the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, a range of energy efficiency and healthcare affordability measures.

Devanath,the daughter of Bangladesh immigrants, is an acute care doctor but previously worked as a lawyer at a legal clinic defending domestic violence survivors.

If elected, she plans to bring her legal and medical insights to Congress. She has already made trips to D.C. to meet with members of finance committees, she said, to prepare for how she can help address economic issues if she earns a seat on Capitol Hill.

Virginia Beach Soil and Water Conservation District director Bill Fleming hopes to join the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture if elected so that he can help advance environmental laws. He shares many progressive policy priorities with some of his primary opponents but considers himself an “independent democrat.”

From serving as director of a homeless shelter to time spent working for USAID, Mosolf said his time spent solving problems has helped him prepare to take that work to the nation’s legislative body. He was motivated to run and find new routes to solve problems after losing his job to Trump’s closure of USAID.

Addressing the cost of living

The rising cost of living, from groceries to housing to healthcare, is a motivating factor for Kiggans and all four Democratic candidates.

Each candidate criticized Kiggans’ support for Trump’s tariffs, war with Iran, and a reconciliation bill that entails changes to Medicaid and hospital funding mechanisms. They also pointed out Kiggans’ vote to not renew expired Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Luria said Kiggans expressed interest in bipartisan collaboration after ousting Luria from the seat in 2022, a stance she said was in contrast with Kiggans’ votes in favor of Trump policies.

Ahead of the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last summer, Kiggans joined an open letter in opposition to aspects of the bill she ultimately voted for.

Kiggans was previously outspoken about the need to renew expiring ACA tax credits, Luria said, even writing a letter in support of extending the credits, but ultimately changed her tune.

“Writing a letter that is in opposition to something you’re voting for — it just doesn’t work that way,” Luria said.

In an email, Kiggans said her initial support of renewing the credits was conditional on “meaningful reforms” to strengthen protections against “waste fraud and abuse.”

All Democratic challengers said addressing affordability issues will be a priority for them, if elected.

“I think it’s going to take a lot of small things. It’s not just pushing a magic button,” Mosolf said.

All the Democratic contenders said they would work to extend the ACA subsidies and undo the healthcare provisions of the reconciliation bill.

They are supportive of a massive bipartisan housing bill that is nearing Trump’s desk and could see his signature; if it doesn’t, though, they said they will try again.

On healthcare, Devanath and Fleming are backing a growing Democratic embrace of universal healthcare. The idea is to replace private insurance companies with government-run insurance available to everyone.

Because uninsured and underinsured people are more likely to put off primary care, Devanath said she’s increasingly treating people in critical condition or for whom more drastic measures could have been prevented.

This is why she’ll back the Medicare For All Act, she said.

“You have to have people who are willing to be bold,” Devanath said. “Instead of following incremental change, let’s go for the gold. Put it out there, stick to it, and see where we land.”

Devanath and Fleming also support the Working Americans’ Tax Cut Act, which would create a tiered surtax on income over a million dollars.

“It’s one thing to sit and grumble about something while you’re watching television, but it’s better to try to get a seat at the table, so that you can maybe affect change,” Fleming said.

Stock trading crackdown, campaign finance reform

Luria said Congress should hold itself accountable by banning stock trading of elected officials, pointing to what she called a “long list” of ways Trump has capitalized on his presidency to financially benefit his family or allies.

As a congresswoman, Gov. Abigail Spanberger championed an effort to prevent lawmakers from capitalizing on sensitive information and disproportionately benefitting from their positions of power.

Luria was not always on board with the proposal, calling it “bullsh-t,” but her stance has evolved into support.

“Congress can set the example and actually walk the walk,” she said.

Kiggans is co-sponsor of a similar, more recent effort.

All of the Democratic contenders want to address how candidates receive donations for their campaigns by reigning in large political action committees’ donations along with “dark money” contributions, large entities’ donations that are not publicly disclosed.

Luria’s Democratic challengers have taken issue with her updated stance on campaign finance. In 2018, she’d signed a pledge to not take corporate money before accepting $34,000 from corporate PACs in 2020.

Luria’s donors have included the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC and some of her donors have also contributed to American Israel Public Affairs Committee. After a United Nations committee concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Luria’s challengers said it would be unethical for them to take money from groups that support Israel. (Israeli officials have denounced the report as “distorted and false,” according to NPR.)

While AIPAC has historically supported both parties so long as candidates are “pro-Israel,” the group’s supporthas emerged as a rift among some Democratic candidates in recent election cycles.

Kiggans, who has also been boosted by AIPAC, has supported U.S. involvement in Israel’s affairs. In 2024 she voted for military aid to Israel in a package of bills she said were “not perfect,” but needed at the time.

Kiggans defends record, discusses future

Kiggans recently reaffirmed that she “couldn’t be a stauncher supporter” of Trump and U.S. military actions against Iran.

The conflict, initiated by America, has contributed to spiking gas prices because Iran is a critical global player in oil trades.

“When the Iran conflict is over, gas prices will come down and we’ll work to get them even lower with American energy dominance,” Kiggans said.

While Democrats have lambasted Kiggans for voting for the Big Beautiful Bill, she emphasized that the measure also “cut taxes on social security, tips and overtime” to “put more money in the pockets of Virginians.”

The two-term congresswoman has bucked Trump’s administration over a new rule that will exclude post-baccalaureate nursing degrees from a “professional degrees” list, joining a bipartisan letter in opposition.

Kiggans was also critical of the Trump administration’s efforts to stop construction of Dominion Energy’s offshore wind project, which is located in her district.

Still, her Democratic opponents said she has too often aligned with GOP majorities and the president, including her endorsement of federal workforce trimming despite the 2nd district having among the largest concentration of federal workers in the state.

“The bottom line is she has put Trump over the people of Hampton Roads,” Luria said. “People will hold her accountable at the ballot box in November.”

The Democratic hopefuls will face off for the chance to defeat Kiggans in the Democratic state primary election on Aug. 4.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Luria has not received donations from AIPAC, as previously stated, but some of her donors have contributed to the organization.