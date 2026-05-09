By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

With the 2026 lineup for Live on the Levee expected to be released within the next few days, the Charleston City Council has taken steps to expand the concert schedule from six shows to 10 and secure the services of Kentucky-based Studimo Audio Productions for at least one more seas

Sticking with what works

“Studimo is the company that has provided sound and lighting equipment, and audio engineering services for Live on the Levee for a couple of decades,” Charleston City Manager Benjamin Mishoe told the City Council’s Finance Committee during its meeting on Tuesday. “[Studimo has] not increased [its pricing] for a couple of years.”

Ahead of the upcoming 2026 season, Mishoe explained, Studimo has notified the city of a change in their pricing structure. The new price for Live on the Levee concerts will be approximately $3,500 per show. Based on Charleston’s traditional six-show summer schedule, the cost for Studimo’s services would be just over $21,000. However, as the city has expanded its concert schedule to feature a total of 10 shows this summer, Studimo’s services will come at an approximate cost of $35,000. In previous years, the cost per show has been roughly $2,400.

“[Former City Manager] Jonathan Storage, in 2022, did go through a competitive procurement process for Live on the Levee sound and lighting services,” Mishoe said. “Studimo … was selected the highest scorer — substantially lower cost than anyone else that submitted any sort of proposal. Rather than try to go through that entire process again, I’m seeking direct authorization just to approve this $3,504.75 per show.”

Mishoe said he spoke with Patrick Leahy, general manager of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, to confirm that the new price provided by Studimo was reasonable. According to Mishoe, Leahy requested and received a quote from a repeat convention center vendor that was “about $4,900 per show.”

The Finance Committee unanimously approved Mishoe’s request to continue doing business with Studimo at its updated price. And during the full City Council meeting, which immediately followed the Finance Committee, that decision was upheld.

The 10-show Live on the Levee lineup of performers has not yet been announced, but the first show is scheduled to be at 7 p.m. May 22.

During their previous meetings, on April 21, both the Finance Committee and the full City Council also approved $225,000 to replace rotten and damaged deck boards and nailer supports on the Haddad River Front Park’s Floating Dock.

That project, which is currently underway, is being completed by Ohio-based Beavers Marine Store and is expected to be complete prior to the May 22 opening night.

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