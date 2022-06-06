INWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Inwood neighbors Amanda Duncan and Chelle Wilson started a plant swap a month ago, with a goal to connect the community through plants.

Located in Inwood, Let It Grow, Inwood has become popular on social media, and the neighbors said there are even regulars that come frequently.

Duncan said that in the beginning, they only had one table to start with and very few plants. The two laughed and smiled when asked how much the plant swap has grown in the last month.

“We have got a lot of responses. We have only been doing this for a little over a month now. We have a lot of followers on our Facebook page now, and everybody loves this. They are very excited,” Duncan said. “Everyone gets excited to see what new inventory is out here every single day, because it changes every single day, multiple times a day.”

With a desire to bring the community together, Wilson and Duncan took their passion for plants and turned it into a creative way to spread kindness.

“We’ve been neighbors for two years now, but we didn’t get to see each other or talk, because that is when COVID started. Whenever we started talking, we noticed we both liked plants, and we got into that. It made me happy, and I wanted to spread the joy with people and get them into plants,” Wilson said. “It has been wonderful.”

The two explained that if someone wants to take a plant, cash donations are also welcome in order for the team to buy soil or replenish plants, if needed.

“We are thankful for the community. Amanda and I both stay home so it has given us more of a purpose,” Wilson said.

According to the Let It Grow, Inwood Facebook page, the plant swap is accepting pots, soil, nearly gone plants, healthy plants and plants with or without roots, pots and soil. Updates are posted daily on the page, and that is where the two can be contacted.

“Just message us if we need to care for something you’ve dropped off,” the description explains.

“I you bring one plant, take one plant, and if you bring five plants, take five plants — that kind of thing to make it fair,” Wilson said. “People can come by and bring a plant, and they can swap. Or if they have soil, extra pots or planers, they can still swap with whatever we have out here.”

The two stressed that they would greatly appreciate no one parking in the driveways at their homes but rather, pull along the gravel section near the road, which is large enough for the width of vehicles.

The neighbors have enjoyed the journey so far and hope to expand in the future.