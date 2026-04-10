House Bill 500, sponsored by Del. John McAuliff, D-Fauquier, would enable the Department of Conservation and Recreation to receive a 1,240 acre parcel of land known as Oak Hill Farm from The Conservation Fund and establish it as an official state park.

By Alessandra Caceres Mendoza/VCU Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. — Legislation to purchase the former estate of the fifth Founding Father for use as a new state park in Loudoun County was continued until the 2027 session, but it could still be acquired pending approval of the final budget.

House Bill 500, sponsored by Del. John McAuliff, D-Fauquier, would enable the Department of Conservation and Recreation to receive a 1,240 acre parcel of land known as Oak Hill Farm from The Conservation Fund and establish it as an official state park.

The first attempt to acquire the land was introduced in the 2025 session.

The Oak Hill Farm estate belonged to former President James Monroe and also holds the stories of the enslaved and indigenous individuals who worked the land. The area sits between James Monroe Highway, Little River Turnpike, and Tail Race Road, just south of Leesburg in the town of Aldie, according to the bill.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation would accept the parcel with conditions that general funds could not be used and that a community foundation would manage the park endowment, generating over $1 million in annual revenue. Loudoun County would provide most of the $52 million,, with $18 million coming from state and federal nongeneral funds and philanthropic support.

Another measure, House Bill 239, was incorporated into McAuliff’s bill. The Senate version of the bill that did not include the funding died in the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee in mid-February. That same committee unanimously continued McAuliff’s bill to the next session, saying there were other funding priorities. McAuliff’s request for the needed $18 million was added to the House budget.

Erin Lehman, McAuliff’s chief of staff, stated in an email there is still debate whether or not it will be added to the finalized state budget. Lawmakers ended the session without a finalized status in the budget but will return in April to pass one.

Legacy and impact

“[The estate] is … a 1,200-acre recreation and nature preserve that is set right between the heavily urbanized part of northern Virginia and the farmland that I love and ran to protect,” McAuliff said during the bill’s final Senate committee hearing.

The park would benefit northern Virginia’s environment and communities, McAuliff said during the bill’s hearing. It’s also within an hour’s drive of 30% of the state’s population.

Northern Virginia has the largest population of any region in the state, with a population of 2.6 million in 2024, according to the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.

Heather Richards, mid-Atlantic vice president of The Conservation Fund, said the organization negotiated with previous estate owners to buy the land for $20 million with the provision that public access was maintained and well preserved. Loudoun County provided grant money for the group.

Richards said northern Virginia, not just Loudoun, needs more state parks.

“Demand for outdoor recreation is huge, and this park is within a 30-minute drive of more than 3 million people,” Richards said.

The Conservation Fund has nearly 10,000 signatures on their online petition in support of building this nature preserve, according to Richards.

More green space ‘always good’

Oscar Ali, a Loudoun County resident since 1985, said he noticed the increase in area development over the years and would like to see more land preservation efforts.

“It’s always good for the families to enjoy it and creative activities for kids or adults and anybody else—you name it,” Ali said.

The Virginia Tourism Corp. currently lists five state parks in northern Virginia, out of 44 in the state.

Visitors would have many outdoor experiences at Oak Hill Farm, such as cabins, an 11-acre pond for fishing and boating, river views and miles of trails, according to McAuliff.