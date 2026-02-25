By Ashley Perham

For HDMedia

The Kanawha County Commission is trying to resolve a $700,000 deficit as it prepares the county’s annual budget, which goes into effect July 1.

Commission President Ben Salango said at Thursday night’s meeting that he anticipates a $500,000 increase in Public Employees Insurance Agency costs and a $500,000 increase in the jail bill, although that may be resolved. Meanwhile, revenues have only increased $300,000.

Thursday night, the commission heard from elected officials and a few outside agencies who were requesting a budget increase.

Elected officials

Ken Bannon, chief of staff for the Kanawha County prosecuting attorney, said his office is requesting an additional employee to handle child abuse and neglect cases. They also need more funds to pay for professional association dues and software subscriptions since the number of attorneys in the office has increased.

Bannon also said the office will need around $36,500 to replace around 50 desktop printers that are becoming obsolete. The commissioners asked him to consider using a fund of seized assets to pay for those. That fund has about $300,000 now, but Bannon said he can’t predict how much it increases annually.

Sheriff Joey Crawford is asking for a $130,000 increase in his budget. He needs $50,000 for rising vehicle maintenance costs and $80,000 for increased software contract costs.

Also, the Tax Office is requesting $30,000 due to rising printing costs for mailed notices. The office is working to mitigate that increase.

Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson submitted a flat budget — a budget unchanged from last year — but asked for $100,000 in capital spending for increased storage costs. She explained that her office is charged by a storage facility every time it removes or sends back court records and evidence.

Salango suggested that the county could build its own storage facility to cut down on the fees.

External agencies

The West Virginia University Extension Service, which provides a variety of services in the county such as the Master Gardener Program and after-school programming, asked for a $10,000 increase that Commissioner Natalie Tennant is pushing for, and the other commissioners seemed likely to grant.

Kanawha County Parks and Recreation also submitted a flat budget but is asking for $100,000 capital expenditure for a new roof for the clubhouse at Coonskin Park.

The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association asked for a $52,000 increase over the next three years in the funds they are given. County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said the county can commit the dog tax to the KCHA, which ranges from $16,000 to $20,000 annually. Previously, KCHA had to ask for those funds.

Other business

Also Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission received an audit presentation that shows previous weaknesses in financial controls have been cleaned up.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office named Cpl. Trevor Dubiel the Deputy of the Year.

According to the KCSO, Dubiel served 112 warrants last year and was a department leader in arrests, reports and calls for service.

