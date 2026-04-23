By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

An ongoing investigation into the death of a man struck by an ambulance last week has revealed a different account than what was originally reported, according to Kanawha County officials.

At approximately 2 a.m. Thursday morning, 45-year-old John Curtis Lucas of Clendenin was struck and killed by a Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority ambulance in the vicinity of Tudor’s Biscuit World, 1083 Main St. in Elkview. Two female EMS workers were in the cab of the ambulance when Lucas, possibly armed with a knife at the time, is alleged to have leapt onto the hood of the vehicle.

“The Sheriff’s office is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this case,” Sean Snuffer, chief deputy with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, told members of the media at the W. Kent Carper Justice & Public Safety Complex on Tuesday. “This process is consistent with how we handle all death investigations, regardless of the individuals involved or the nature of the incident.”

According to a Thursday news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the EMS workers continued driving, noting their incorrect belief that Lucas had fallen off of the ambulance. While the ambulance continued driving for as far as 2 miles after striking Lucas, the EMT crew did contact Metro 911 to report the incident.

‘Protect the integrity of the investigation’

“At this time, certain aspects of the investigation cannot be released to the public,” Snuffer said. “This is not something that’s unusual. It is necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation, preserve evidence, and ensure that all facts are properly developed before conclusions are drawn.”

Snuffer noted that the investigation must be “complete and unbiased” and not “rushed.”

Also on hand for the news conference was Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak, who reiterated Snuffer’s comments, saying, “The law does not allow us to discuss findings or activities regarding an ongoing investigation.”

“However, as the investigation is developing, it has become clear that the initial accounts of the incident do differ from the evidence reviewed thus far,” Rusnak added, noting that more than 250 individual pieces of evidence have been collected. “This is a complex investigation, and it will take some time to complete. We do ask for the public’s patience in the process.”

All officials present for Tuesday’s news conference declined to answer questions from the media.

Executive Director Monica Mason with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority confirmed that the two female EMS workers involved in the fatal incident remain on administrative leave as of Tuesday; however, Mason would not confirm either of their identities or whether their leave was paid or unpaid.

“KCEAA will conduct an internal investigation after the Kanawha County Sheriff and Prosecutors Office have completed their investigation,” Mason added.

Footage of the incident obtained by WCHS-TV shows a person, believed to be Lucas — wearing a trench coat — approaching the front of the ambulance while it is moving toward him. The person, who appears to be moving quickly toward the vehicle, is seen being struck by the ambulance as it moves off screen.

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