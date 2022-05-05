HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than $8 million in improvements have been completed at Pipestem Resort State Park in southern West Virginia, including lodge renovations and cabin upgrades.

Nearly $4.4 million was spent on renovations to the park’s two lodges and cabin upgrades, and more than $3.6 million went to infrastructure improvements to the park’s tram, wastewater treatment plant and campground waterline, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release.

In the last few years, the park has also added a zipline, splash park and adventure lake, and an adventure zone, the governor’s office said.

West Virginia park visitation last year was more than 9 million, a state record, Justice’s office said. The average is 7 million. Also, summer reservations for this year are 31% higher than the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

The park, which opened in 1970, is located on the east rim of the Bluestone River Gorge on the border of Summers and Mercer counties.

Justice, Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion and other officials attended a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday at the park.