By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

The Rocket Boys — West Virginia’s most famous amateur rocket builders and the inspiration for the 1999 film October Sky — will be honored at Pipestem Resort State Park Saturday, as part of National Kids to Parks Day.

Making up the Big Creek Missile Agency and consisting of members Roy Lee Cooke, Jimmy O’Dell Carroll, Billy Rose, Quentin Wilson, and Homer Hickam — the author of the New York Times’ bestselling novel Rocket Boys, which October Sky was based upon — the Rocket Boys grew up in Coalwood, McDowell County, in the late 1950s and became nationally known for building rockets inspired by the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik, the world’s first man-made satellite. Despite limited resources and local opposition, the accomplishments of the Rocket Boys inspired generations of students and space enthusiasts.

The Rocket Boys, according to a West Virginia Tourism news release, will be honored during an inaugural West Virginia Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Hickam and Cooke, who plan to attend, and possibly others from the group. Wilson died in 2019.

The ceremony is one of several free activities being hosted across the West Virginia State Parks system as part of National Kids to Parks Day, a nationwide initiative organized by the National Park Trust to encourage families to explore local, state and national parks, public lands and waterways.

Meet the Rocket Boys WHEN: 4-6 p.m., Saturday WHERE: McKeever Lodge at Pipestem Resort State Park, 3405 Pipestem Drive, Pipestem, Summers County TICKETS: Free INFO: bit.ly/Pipestem_RocketBoys or call park activities coordinator Scott Hill, 304-466-1800

Other West Virginia State Parks participating in National Kids to Parks Day activities on Saturday include: Blackwater Falls State Park : 10 a.m., nature center event

: 10 a.m., nature center event Cacapon Resort State Park : 9 a.m., youth fishing derby

: 9 a.m., youth fishing derby Cass Scenic Railroad State Park : 11 a.m., turkey trek

: 11 a.m., turkey trek North Bend State Park : 10 a.m., railroad hike

: 10 a.m., railroad hike Twin Falls Resort State Park : 10 a.m.-5 p.m., ranger day camp

: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., ranger day camp Tygart Lake State Park : 10 a.m., wildlife walk

: 10 a.m., wildlife walk Watoga State Park: 8 a.m., youth fishing derby

Additional information about National Kids to Parks Day events is available at WVstateparks.com/events.

“National Kids to Parks Day is a great opportunity to introduce children and families to the outdoor experiences that make West Virginia special,” West Virginia State Parks acting chief Dillard Price said in a news release. “Whether it’s fishing, hiking, wildlife programs or meeting inspiring West Virginians like the Rocket Boys, these events help create lifelong connections to our state parks and the outdoors.”

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