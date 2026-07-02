By: Charles Owens

For: Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield — A sweltering heat wave will impact much of the region over the next several days, according to forecasters.

A heat advisory has already been issued by the National Weather Service for a number of counties, including McDowell, Wyoming, Buchanan, Northwest Raleigh and Northwest Fayette, and more counties may added to that advisory soon.

According to the heat advisory, heat index values will range from 100 to 106 degrees each afternoon

“Today starts the warming trend,” Robert Stonefield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. “It will keep increasingly getting warmer each day.”

Much of the nation is currently under the so-called “heat dome,” which means a high-pressure system has trapped hot air.

“It is stretching from the central plains all the way eastward toward the East Coast,” Stonefield said of the heat dome. “It’s not going to move. You’ve got a lot of clear skies and the sun shining into it heats up the air. “

Stonefield said there is a good possibility that more areas will be added to the heat advisory, even Bluefield, which is known as “Nature’s Air-Conditioned City” due to its cooler summer temperatures.

“Right now Thursday would be the hottest day, and that would put Bluefield over 90,” Stonefield said. “We are showing 91. That would be a lemonade day.”

Ironically, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias was already planning to serve free lemonade Thursday as part of its Chamber Night at the Ballpark promotion at Bowen Field in Bluefield. But if the mercury at the Mercer County Airport climbs above 90 degrees that would automatically trigger another day of free lemonade in Bluefield and neighboring Bluefield, Va.

But other areas, including those counties included in the heat advisory, could see temperatures climb even higher.

In the city of Beckley in Raleigh County, a high of 91 degrees is expected Wednesday, and temperatures will climb to 93 degrees on Thursday and Friday. A high of 91 is expected Wednesday in Fayetteville in Fayette County with a high of 92 expected Thursday and Friday.

The heat index will make the air outside feel like it is well above 100 degrees.

“That takes in a combination of the temperature and the dew point and the relative humidity,” Stonefield said of the heat index. “That gives what it feels like the temperature is with the humidity being high. And very little winds to speak up to help you.”

Forecasters are urging area residents to take precautions in the heat.

Stonefield said residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and stay in an air-conditioned room if possible. Residents should also limit their exposure outside between the peak heating from noon to 4 p.m and take plenty of breaks. They should also wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours.

See more at: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, here

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