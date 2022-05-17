PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will help fund improvements at Breaks Interstate Park, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The $358,035 grant for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation in Pike County will go toward a new trail, improved parking and restroom facilities and the repaving of an access road, Beshear said in a statement.

“Breaks Interstate Park is a natural wonder, and this investment shows Kentucky’s commitment to the success of our Appalachian regions,” Beshear said.

The Ratliff Hole Area is near a future pedestrian suspension bridge, and the project will provide a trail connecting the two.

“The Breaks Interstate Park Commission has been engaged in an ongoing effort to expand our offerings on the Pike County portion of park property,” Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley said. “To that end, we have secured over $1 million in funding for the construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Russell Fork River, which will serve as a spectacular new trailhead for the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail.”