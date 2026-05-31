By Steven Allen Adams

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Charleston – With the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence 36 days away, Gov. Patrick Morrisey and Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby announced new merchandise for West Virginians to buy and called on state communities to ring their bells to celebrate on July 4.

Morrisey and Ruby made the additional announcements for the state’s part in America 250, the national celebration semiquincentennial celebration, at a press event Thursday morning at the West Virginia Culture Center, teasing out future announcements for coming weeks.

“As we continue to prepare for the nation’s biggest and best celebration here in West Virginia, we are continuing to think about experiences,” Ruby said. “We’re trying to make sure that we create an event that is one that people are going to be thinking about and talking about for many, many years.”

“I know that since we made the first announcement last week, you could feel it in the air, the energy. The people were getting very excited about America’s 250,” Morrisey said. “Whether it’s Wheeling or Harper’s ferry or maybe down in Greenbrier County or in the cold fields, we’re going to get to a lot of places and let people know the importance of America’s 250.”

Morrisey announced merchandise tied to the America 250, including t-shirts, hats, and coffee mugs that say, “West Virginia Celebrates Freedom: 1776-2026.” Metal cups and Christmas ornaments include the America 250 logo. The merchandise can be purchased at state parks or ordered online at shopwvstateparks.com as supplies last.

“This is an exclusive, limited-edition collection that’s created in collaboration with America’s 250. I think it’s very, very cool,” Morrisey said.

As part of Independence Day celebrations, Morrisey asked all West Virginia communities to ring their bells at noon on July 4.

“I always found that it was very special when you get to ring the bell and really do it for solemn or big celebrations. So, I’m pleased to announce our statewide bell ringing initiative,” Morrisey said. “This is really cool because we are officially inviting churches, community organizations, and local leaders across West Virginia to join us in honoring the Declaration of Independence, and we’re hopeful that all the bells will ring in unison on July 4th at noon.”

Last week, Morrisey and Ruby announced the schedule for the 250th Capital City Celebration, taking place July 2-5 on the grounds of the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. All events will be free for the public and will also include food vendors and yet-to-be-named musical acts.

Capital City Celebration will also feature the world’s largest portable Ferris wheel and a 3D light show projected directly onto the State Capitol Building during the evenings of July 2-5, using light and sound to narrate the history of the state and nation. Morrisey said a team has arrived to use drones to scan the State Capitol Building to create the light show.

“We do have to mention that the vendor is out, and they will be flying drones around the Capitol to map everything out. So, I want everyone to not worry,” Morrisey said. “To the best of our knowledge, these are not Chinese or Russian spies … They’re trying to map it out to really maximize what’s going to happen when we come together.”

In conjunction with West Virginia’s founding on June 20, Morrisey announced an America 250 Pageant to celebrate the talent and character of West Virginia’s youth scheduled for Friday, June 19. Applications for the pageant are still being accepted through WV250.com, where other information about the state’s America 250 activities can be found.

Official also announced last week a new limited-edition America 250 license plate that is now available through the Division of Motor Vehicles. According to the DMV, 611 West Virginians have already ordered the America 250 license plate to date.

“It’s a nice plate, and I think that people are looking forward to getting it on their car,” Morrisey said. “Let’s get the word out. This is a lot of fun for West Virginia. We want that spirit of 76 driving all across all the roads and highways in West Virginia.”

All 55 counties will receive celebration packages, including promotional materials and resources to host local events. Morrisey said he will try to get around the state and visit as many local America 250 events as he can.

“I know that we’re working right now on plans where I’m planning to get to a number of places around the state that Friday, that Saturday, that Sunday,” Morrisey said. “We’re going to visit all regions of the state and we’re going to celebrate all of West Virginia’s history.”

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