By Benjamin Powell

For The Dominion Post

Morgantown — What began as a retirement plan has grown into one of West Virginia’s most recognized small businesses.

Andrew Pintus III, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former sheriff’s deputy, is the owner of Blue Mountain K-9 in Morgantown, recently named West Virginia’s Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“I originally started this as kind of a retirement plan,” Pintus said. “But it took off a lot quicker than I ever anticipated.”

Located on Grafton Road, Blue Mountain K-9 offers boarding, daycare and training services, with a focus on creating a one-stop destination for dog owners. The facility features large fenced outdoor fields, indoor training spaces and dedicated areas for both group activities and individual care.

“I wanted this to be a place where people could come and get all of their needs met,” he said. “Training has always been my passion.”

Pintus brings more than 15 years of dog training experience, shaped by six years in the Marine Corps, including two overseas deployments, and 12 years in law enforcement. That background, he says, influences his approach.

“It’s about structure, patience and building trust,” he said.

Beyond training, Pintus emphasizes the broader impact his work has on the community.

“A lot of people are struggling with their dogs and don’t know where to turn,” he said. “If we can help them understand their dog better, it improves their overall quality of life.”

The SBA recognition also comes as the business continues to grow. Earlier this year, Blue Mountain K-9 expanded with a second location in the Cheat Lake area, made possible through SBA-backed financing.

As Pintus prepares to accept the award this spring, his focus remains unchanged.

“My goal has always been to create a place where people feel comfortable,” he said. “Where their dogs are treated like family.”

For more information, visit https://www.bluemountaink9.com.

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