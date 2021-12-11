Deer kills during WVa gun hunting season up over 2020
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season...
Charleston Gazette-Mail. Dec. 2, 2021. Editorial: Last of shiny veneer ripped from college football College football is a business. A...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Division of Highways is reviewing bids for 12 projects including replacing an aging Ohio...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia paid about $83 million in fraudulent unemployment claims during 2020 because of the overwhelming...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s Faculty Senate is set to vote on a resolution that would express no...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison Friday for bilking...
