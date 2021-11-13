PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6A=
Region A=
James River-Midlothian 21, Thomas Dale 19
Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7
Region B=
Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14
Freedom (W) 63, Forest Park 0
Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0
Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35
Region C=
James Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13
Lake Braddock 44, Justice High School 19
South County 16, West Springfield 13
West Potomac 37, Fairfax 28
Region D=
Centreville 42, Chantilly 25
James Madison 38, George Marshall 6
South Lakes 36, Yorktown 21
Westfield 17, Wakefield 0
Class 5A=
Region A=
Green Run 60, Tallwood 14
Indian River 35, Bayside 6
Kempsville 41, Hickory 0
Salem-Va. Beach 27, Frank Cox 20
Region B=
Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12
Region C=
Douglas Freeman 31, Lloyd Bird 26
Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7
Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0
Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13
Region D=
Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Massaponax 28
Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9
Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20
Class 4A=
Region A=
Warhill 25, Warwick 14
Region B=
Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14
King George 21, Chancellor 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Matoaca 25
Varina 28, Powhatan 27, OT
Region C=
Broad Run 41, Sherando 13
Heritage (Leesburg) 32, James Wood 6
Tuscarora 48, Kettle Run 12
Region D=
GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21
Salem 35, Amherst County 0
Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7
Class 3A=
Region A=
Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27
York 21, Southampton 6
Region B=
Brentsville 49, Warren County 0
Goochland 24, Culpeper 23
James Monroe 35, Skyline 21
Meridian High School 45, Armstrong 0
Region C=
Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7
Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10
Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7
Region D=
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0
Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6
Class 2A=
Region A=
King William 47, Greensville County 16
Nottoway 67, Randolph-Henry 16
Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20
TJHS 7, Amelia County 0
Region B=
Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0
Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19
Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7
Region C=
Appomattox 40, Gretna 14
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14
Martinsville 16, James River-Buchanan 13
Radford 47, Floyd County 27
Region D=
Central – Wise 43, Tazewell 14
Graham 62, Lee High 32
Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28
Union 62, Virginia High 27
Class 1A=
Region A=
Essex 49, Rappahannock 6
K&Q Central 28, Colonial Beach 8
Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7
West Point 41, Northampton 37
Region B=
Central of Lunenburg 57, Surry County 14
William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12
Region C=
Galax 42, Grayson County 7
Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16
Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8
Region D=
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
Holston 42, Honaker 7
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12
VISAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Semifinal=
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0
Division III=
Semifinal=
St. Michael 70, Roanoke Catholic 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com