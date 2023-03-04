GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
James Madison 42, West Potomac 34
James Robinson 40, Oakton 18
Manchester 58, Osbourn Park 50, 3OT
Thomas Dale 53, Gainesville 52, OT
Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Glen Allen 47, Massaponax 33
Lloyd Bird 41, William Fleming 38
Menchville 55, Salem-Va. Beach 33
Princess Anne 54, Norview 51
Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
Hampton 45, Hanover 28
King’s Fork High School 78, Matoaca 42
Pulaski County 60, Sherando 49
Tuscarora 70, Louisa 41
Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
Brentsville 50, Lakeland 36
Carroll County 87, Spotswood 52
Liberty Christian 56, Lord Botetourt 36
Meridian High School 49, Lafayette 29
Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Central – Wise 68, Floyd County 66
Clarke County 63, Brunswick 44
Gate City 69, Glenvar 32
John Marshall 61, Strasburg 46
Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Buffalo Gap 55, Rappahannock 39
Eastside 71, Fort Chiswell 49
J.I. Burton 68, Eastern Montgomery 47
Rappahannock County 53, K&Q Central 34
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Semifinal=
Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Catholic 41
St. Annes-Belfield 83, Bishop Ireton 70
Division II=
Semifinal=
Miller School 61, Steward School 54
Virginia Academy 75, Norfolk Christian School 45
Division III=
Semifinal=
Roanoke Catholic 52, St. Margaret’s 43
Walsingham Academy 40, Brunswick Academy 34
Division IV=
Semifinal=
Carlisle 59, Grove Avenue Baptist 30
Chelsea Academy 48, Christ Chapel Academy 35
