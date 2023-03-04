BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional Championship=
Class AAAA=
Region 2=
Section 1=
Hedgesville 59, Spring Mills 51
Region 3=
Section 1=
George Washington 50, South Charleston 25
Section 2=
Oak Hill 60, Princeton 57
Region 4=
Section 2=
Parkersburg South 60, St. Albans 48
Class AAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Weir 59, North Marion 53
Region 2=
Section 1=
Fairmont Senior 52, East Fairmont 45
Region 3=
Section 2=
Herbert Hoover 67, Lewis County 45
Region 4=
Section 1=
Ripley 73, Nitro 48
Section 2=
Scott 62, Logan 59
Class AA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Wheeling Central 42, St. Marys 33
Section 2=
Williamstown 53, Ritchie County 43
Region 2=
Section 1=
Frankfort 64, Petersburg 61
Section 2=
South Harrison 51, Trinity 36
Region 3=
Section 1=
Bluefield 67, Wyoming East 44
Section 2=
Chapmanville 63, Liberty Raleigh 33
Region 4=
Section 1=
Charleston Catholic 55, Poca 41
Section 2=
Ravenswood 57, Wirt County 39
Class A=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Cameron 72, Madonna 70, OT
Section 2=
Clay-Battelle 72, Tyler Consolidated 53
Region 2=
Section 2=
Pendleton County 67, Tygarts Valley 50
Region 3=
Section 1=
James Monroe 91, River View 34
Section 2=
Webster County 74, Greenbrier West 62
Region 4=
Section 1=
Tug Valley 62, Tolsia 34
Section 2=
Wahama 65, Saint Joseph Central 54
